Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Odd Fellows Hall (Walker)
545 Pacific Ave
Santa Rosa, CA
Veronica Sotelo
Veronica Sotelo, 55, affectionately known as Bero, passed away in Santa Rosa on April 02, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by son Sebastian, mother Amparo, siblings Juan, Livia, Luis, Angelica, Carolina, Carlos and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Manuel and nephew Julian.
Born in Santa Rosa on July 26, 1963, Bero worked 35 years in retail, having spent the past 18 years as Store Manager for See's Candies in Petaluma, earning respect from her staff and management alike for "running the show."
Bero was loved by her family for being a devoted mother, an amazing sister and the "cool" tia. She will be sorely missed!
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 11:00-3:00 at Odd Fellows Hall (Walker), 545 Pacific Ave, SR.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
