Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:30 PM
Sonoma County Alano Club
Petaluma, CA
Vicky Carlson Notice
Vicky Carlson
Vicky Carlson, 71, of Petaluma passed away August 3, 2019 at home with her family. She was born in Sioux City, IA and was the only child adopted by Jack and Margaret Cooksie. Vicky received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a focus on Accounting from Sacramento State College in 1971.
She is survived by her two children: Aaron Carlson, of Sacramento; and Anna Carlson, of Petaluma. Also survived by her ex-husband and father of her children, Herb Carlson, of San Anselmo.
Vicky was a loving and devoted mom, and a generous and fiercely loyal friend. An avid reader, she also loved to work in her well-tended garden, sharing vegetables and seeds with friends and neighbors and even helping in their gardens, saying happily- "Have trowel, will travel!" Vicky is already missed by her friends, family, and a variety of local pollinators.
A celebration of Vicky's life will be held on September 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Sonoma County Alano Club in Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019
