Victor E. Tuft
January 19, 1922 - January 19, 2020
On his 98th Birthday - The Sun was rising and the skies were incredibly calming. Another Gentleman left the earth today. This era of such brave, educated men is dwindling.
Our dad - Gpa was the father who sat at the head of our table, for so many reasons. We turned to him for his ideas on priority issues as well as silly daily life.... flanked by his son Chris Tuft, wife Lezley, grandsons (two) Gabriel, wife Priscilla, Christopher Tuft, deceased - wife Jessica. Daughter Jennie Chamberlin, Granddaughters Tera Greene, husband Sean -Yuma Arizona and Vickie Chamberlin. His sweet great grandchildren (five) Mia Bella, Sophia Marie and Ethan Tuft, Sean and Sara Greene.
Born in Los Angeles. His family moved to Canby, Oregon and Beulah, North Dakota at the family homestead where every summer he worked alongside his brothers Roy and Lawrence Tuft and father Christian and mother Sophie. After graduating high school he moved to Redwood City graduating from Heald Engineering College, San Francisco. WWII -Victor was so proud to be part of the Army Air Corp 8th Air Force, as a Captain in a heavy bomber squadron, stationed at Lavenham,England . Victor lead a team that reconditioned B17's. Returning to Redwood City after the war he worked at Pan Am briefly. Victor & June (Ferroggiaro) we're married 45 years. He pursued his career at PG&E California & Beale Street, San Francisco. Starting in the drafting room he worked his way up to become a Senior Supervising Electrical Engineer with his focus on Sub Station designs with noted published articles in this field. Victor designed & built a beautiful log home for his family in San Geronimo, Marin County. Victor paying forward his skills became the Dean of Heald Engineering night school. He retired from PG&E in 1979.
Retirement meant traveling the world and enjoying 40 cruises along the way. Relaxing on the lake and fishing the mornings away. Gpa was an incredible Domino Player- playing at the San Francisco Dominos Engineers Club, Oakmont Dominos Club & to our delight every Friday Family Dinner for 40+years.
You are our best friend and you are truly missed by all. We will always keep your spirit in our lives.
Tomorrow is never promised, so make it so beautiful it will be worth remembering! Love your family.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020