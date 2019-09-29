|
Victor Gene Henigan
Victor Gene Henigan went to be with our Lord on September 10th, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved Dorothy and son Craig. Survived by his children. Gayle Jonas (Christopher), Mark Henigan, Heidi Kirkland (Tom), Scott Henigan (Margaret).
A celebration of Life will be at Tomales Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 5th at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either of the following: Arukah, 1141Catalina Dr., #181, Livermore, CA 94551 [email protected] ; Tomales Presbyterian Church. 11 Church St., Tomales, CA 94971.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019