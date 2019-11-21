|
Victoria "Vicki" Agnes Biddulph
Victoria "Vicki" Agnes Biddulph personified resiliency, generosity, and love; qualities admired by all who knew her. After years of fearlessly battling metastatic breast cancer, she moved on to her heavenly home on November 5th, 2019 at the age of 60 years old.
Vicki was born on November 8th, 1958 in Manteca, CA to Walter and Dolores Vogel. She graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 1976. Vicki then attended the Santa Rosa JC, became a licensed electrosist, and went on to start her own business. Shortly thereafter, Vicki met, and fell in love with, the late Barry Biddulph. The two married on October 26, 1991 and had two children, Jessica and Harrison. Vicki had a warm and welcoming spirit and her smile lit up the biggest of rooms. Many were drawn to Vicki's beautiful personality and she had many friends.
Vicki was adored by her family and she adored them in return. She was extremely close with her parents and would talk with her mother on the phone every evening. She was also very close with her older brothers Tony and Walter Vogel with whom she shared a love of the outdoors and card games. As a mother, Vicki was dedicated, supportive, and joyful. Throughout her entire life, she made her children's health and happiness her main concern. Even when faced with a terminal illness, her faith never wavered nor did she complain. Vicki's selflessness, strength, vibrancy, and compassion will be remembered by all who knew her.
Vicki is lovingly survived by her son: Harrison S. Biddulph, her daughter and son-in-law: Jessica Zetina Biddulph and Roberto Zetina Monarrez, her father: Walter J. Vogel, her mother: Dolores F. Vogel, her brothers: Walter Vogel Jr. and Anthony "Tony" Vogel, her sister in-laws: Cindy R.Vogel and Markey Martin, her brother in-laws: Ben Hoff and Kemp Biddulph, as well as, her nieces and nephews: Katie and David Aguilar, Tess and Justin Maynard and their boys, Noah and Eli, David Vogel, Trevor Martin, Hunter Martin, and Keile Martin.
Family and friends are welcome to attend Vicki's Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life Gathering at St. Rose Church in Santa Rosa at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd. Black attire is optional. If you would like to make a donation in Vicki's memory please contribute to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019