Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Alexander Valley Community Hall
5512 CA-128
Geyserville, CA
View Map
Send Flowers

Victoria Carmen Guzman Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria Carmen Guzman Burns Notice
Victoria Carmen Guzman Burns
Victoria Carmen Guzman Burns, from Healdsburg, left us on February 22, 2020, she was surround by her family when she passed.
She is survived by her husband, Clancy; children, Richard; Haley and Corin; mother, Mildred; step-father, Carlos; brother, Rey; sister, Christina; Niece, Tahira; step-mother Norma; step-sister, Laurena, and step-sister, Cindy.
A celebration of life will be held in honor of Victoria on Saturday April 4th @ 1:00 p.m., at the Alexander Valley Community Hall, 5512 CA-128, Geyserville, CA 95441.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -