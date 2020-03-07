|
Victoria Carmen Guzman Burns
Victoria Carmen Guzman Burns, from Healdsburg, left us on February 22, 2020, she was surround by her family when she passed.
She is survived by her husband, Clancy; children, Richard; Haley and Corin; mother, Mildred; step-father, Carlos; brother, Rey; sister, Christina; Niece, Tahira; step-mother Norma; step-sister, Laurena, and step-sister, Cindy.
A celebration of life will be held in honor of Victoria on Saturday April 4th @ 1:00 p.m., at the Alexander Valley Community Hall, 5512 CA-128, Geyserville, CA 95441.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020