Victoria Ibleto
Passed away peacefully at home in Cotati, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Art Ibleto, cherished mother of Mark (Jolene) Ibleto, Annette Ibleto Spohr. "Foster" mother to Regile Fontenot. Loving grandmother of Ryan and Benjamin Spohr. Beloved sister of Bill (Diane) Ghirardelli, sister in law of Angelo Ibleto and the late Frances Ibleto. Adored aunt of Mike,William and James Ghirardelli, Angela Ibleto Dellinger, Alison Mengali and numerous nieces and nephews in Italy. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Matilde Ghirardelli and her infant daughter, Julie Ann.
A native of Petaluma, Victoria managed with her husband, Art, "Pasta King" in the operation of their meat company, catering business and other enterprises for many years. She was 87 years of age.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM with the Vigil Service at 7:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY AND CREMATORY, Petaluma. Family and friends are also invited to the Funeral Mass, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cotati. Entombment following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Petaluma. The family prefer memorials be made to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019