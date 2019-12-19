|
|
Vila Jean (Tucker) Smith
Vila Jean (Tucker) Smith, elementary school educator, dies at 84.
Vila Jean (Tucker) Smith, age 84, formerly a long-time resident of Petaluma, CA, passed away November 24, 2019, at Otterbein nursing home, Maineville, OH.
Ms. Smith was born December 14, 1934, to Mr. Vilas Austin and Mrs. Opal V. (Stecker) Tucker in Ralston, OK.
Ms. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allan Smith, her son, Austin Burnell Smith (passed shortly after birth), and by her brother, Robert Lee Tucker.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Ruth (Smith) Frank of Cincinnati, OH, and son, Byron Allan Smith of Athens, GA; four grandchildren, Nellie, Daniel, and Deryk Frank of Cincinnati, OH, and Benjamin Smith of Athens, GA.
Ms. Smith was a devoted elementary school educator (early childhood education and music), teaching at Wilson School, and most recently La Tercera School, Petaluma, CA. She was a long-time member of the Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, and recently received into membership at First Presbyterian Church, Lebanon, OH. She was very involved with church music and education as an organist, children's choir leader, chancel choir member, children's Sunday School teacher, Preschool Director, and she also served in many capacities in church leadership and mission.
Mrs. Smith will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her family, friends, church and her many students.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019