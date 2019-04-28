|
|
Vincent Fournet Spiers
June 10, 1933 - March 27, 2019
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father.
Vince passed away peacefully in his home on March 27, 2019 at the age of 85 to rejoin his cherished wife and our beloved mother, Elizabeth, who passed away in 1995 and our brother Paul, who passed in 2014.
Vince was the loving father of Kelly Spiers and Colleen Spiers, both of Santa Rosa and Sean Spiers of Livermore. He was the son of the late John and Elieen Spiers. He is also survived by his brother Sean and sister-in-law Elieen. Vince is preceded in death by sister in law Patsy, his brothers Laim, James,Dan, Brian and his sister Imelda Lundy.
A native of Hilltown, County Down, Northern Ireland, Vince was a 54 year resident of Santa Rosa. He immigrated to Vancouver BC where he met and married his wife of 37 years, Elizabeth, also from County Down, Northern Ireland. They settled in Santa Rosa in the 1960s to be near his brothers Sean and Laim who reside in San Francisco.
Upon arriving to the states Vince worked for Firestone Tire Company. It was here that his strong work ethic and dedication led to a 25+ year career through the 1980s. He then transitioned to Realtor/Broker for his remaining 30+ year working career. His endearing charm and integrity generated many lifelong relationships in Sonoma County that he and Elizabeth relished.
Vince was proud of his Irish heritage. We always enjoyed the many stories of his upbringing and the life he led in Ireland. He loved Irish football and supported his County Down Team. He traveled to the All Ireland Finals in Croke Park Dublin to cheer "Up Down". He was also an avid horseracing fan. Having an appreciation for the animals and the Sport of Kings, he attended the Kentucky Derby and many other big races. In retirement, he often spent time with his family and friends enjoying these events, but mostly for the good "craic".
We will feel the absence of Vince from our lives but he will always have a presence in our hearts.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Chapel Liturgy Service on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.. at the LAFFERTY & SMITH COLONIAL CHAPEL (4321 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa, CA, 95409). Reception immediately following. Private inurnment. As an expression of sympathy, Memorial Contribution's in Vince's name are requested to Sutter Care at Home (110 Stony Point Road; Suite #200C, Santa Rosa, CA, 95401).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019