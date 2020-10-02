Vincent J. Marcellino

Vincent J. Marcellino passed away September 24, 2020 passed away at the age of 85 due to lung cancer. He was hardware salesman for 33 years. Vincent was a kind person, leaving people with a smile.

Vincent was married to Celia for 55 plus years and was her hero, lover, chef, grocery shopper and more. He will be dearly missed by his sisters-in-law Lin Martins and Anita Sharp along with his numerous family and friends. With help of Hospice he was able to pass at home smooth and peacefully. Due to Covid-19, no service held this time.

Celia, Trooper and Anthony Marcellino.



