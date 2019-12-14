Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Andreotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Robert Andreotti


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Robert Andreotti Notice
Vincent Robert Andreotti
Vince passed suddenly on December 3, 2019, and went to be with the Lord.
He was born in Oakland in March 1935. He joined the Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War.
After discharge, he returned to Oakland and joined Ironworkers Local 378. He retired in 1976, and he and his family moved to Sebastopol. He had a welding shop at the family country home.
Later, he went to work as Custodian at Twin Hills School. He enjoyed the job and made many friends.
He loved and restored many classic cars and V.W. Bugs.
He was a loving husband to his wife, Darlene, and father to his daughter, Sherry, who predeceased him. He loved his dog, Honey. He and Darlene just celebrated their 64th anniversary. He will be missed by many.
Graveside service: Pleasant Hills Memorial Park on December 20th at 2 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -