Vincent Robert Andreotti
Vince passed suddenly on December 3, 2019, and went to be with the Lord.
He was born in Oakland in March 1935. He joined the Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War.
After discharge, he returned to Oakland and joined Ironworkers Local 378. He retired in 1976, and he and his family moved to Sebastopol. He had a welding shop at the family country home.
Later, he went to work as Custodian at Twin Hills School. He enjoyed the job and made many friends.
He loved and restored many classic cars and V.W. Bugs.
He was a loving husband to his wife, Darlene, and father to his daughter, Sherry, who predeceased him. He loved his dog, Honey. He and Darlene just celebrated their 64th anniversary. He will be missed by many.
Graveside service: Pleasant Hills Memorial Park on December 20th at 2 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019