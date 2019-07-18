|
Vincent Soto
Vincent "Chente" Soto passed away tragically, along with his father Carlos Soto, in a boating accident on June 11, 2019, while enjoying a fishing trip on Lake Mendocino. Vince is the dearly beloved son of Fay Rodriguez. Loving father of his twins, Nana and Chelley Villalobos. Dear brother of Daniel Garcia, Jr., David San Diego, Jr., Shayne McCloud, Yaya Hernandez, Lindsay Rodriguez, Leticia Torres, Bonnie Torres, and Magdalena Valdez. Loving grandson of Velia Soto and Maxine Lorentino. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Born in Santa Rosa, Vince is proud of his Native American heritage and his membership in the Mishewal Wappo Tribe of Alexander Valley. He loved his dogs, especially his Pit Bulls and French Mastiffs. Vince enjoyed working on his cars, rebuilding his 1974 Olds Cutlass. He loved Reggae music and its culture.
Friends are invited to attend services on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the patio at Santa Rosa Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the services, friends are invited to gather at the Rincon Valley Grange, 5055 Rincon Ave., Santa Rosa to share stories with the family.
Chente's family extends their heartfelt thanks to all the friends, family, organizations and volunteers for all of their support and extraordinary search, rescue and recovery efforts.
Chente loved his Sweet Peas.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 18, 2019