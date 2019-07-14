|
|
Virginia Ann Sagarski-Caldwell
Virginia was born March 29, 1936 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Alma E. Hobbie and Arthur H. Lorr and passed away quickly at age 83 on July 3, 2019 at Novato Community Hospital. Virginia graduated from Humboldt High School, MN. She served in the Navy Reserve and time with the Peace Corps. She moved to California and settled in Daly City where she started her own business in the domestic industry and spending much of her free time catering to homeless or ill animals and giving them a better life. Virginia was married to the late Richard Caldwell and later in life moved to Petaluma. She was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Lorr. She is survived by her nieces, Michelle and Liza Lorr; nephews, Jimmy, Steven and Robby Lorr; and friends, Joseph, Candy, Mike, Cheryl and many others. She also leaves behind her cats and a dog. Some of her enjoyment was to follow San Francisco sport teams and hunt down collectibles to decorate her home.
She was a founding member of Cats are Truly Special (C.A.T.S.), a cat care and adoption foundation. Virginia will always be remembered, and it will be a great loss to many. She had a generous and big heart to all. In lieu of flowers or cards, those who wish may donate in Virginia's name to: Petaluma PET Pals, PO Box 750934, Petaluma, CA 94975. ([email protected]) (707-769-2199)
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 14, 2019