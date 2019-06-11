|
|
Virginia Faye Hawley
Virginia was born on November 29th, 1926 in Winthrop, Arkansas to Clurie and May Anderson. She married her sweetheart, Pete Hawley, on December 20th, 1944 in Yuma, Arizona.They were married for more than 50 years prior to Pete's passing.She was preceded in death by her son James Vernon Hawley, and her grandson Donald James Hayley. Virginia was active with the Healdsburg American Legion. She was also an active member at Newsong Church in Windsor. She leaves a large family that she loved very much.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Eggen and Lance Mortuary in Santa Rosa with interment to follow at Oak Mound Cemetery in Healdsburg.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 11, 2019