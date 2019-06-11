Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-545-3747
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Hawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Faye Hawley


1926 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Virginia Faye Hawley Notice
Virginia Faye Hawley
Virginia was born on November 29th, 1926 in Winthrop, Arkansas to Clurie and May Anderson. She married her sweetheart, Pete Hawley, on December 20th, 1944 in Yuma, Arizona.They were married for more than 50 years prior to Pete's passing.She was preceded in death by her son James Vernon Hawley, and her grandson Donald James Hayley. Virginia was active with the Healdsburg American Legion. She was also an active member at Newsong Church in Windsor. She leaves a large family that she loved very much.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Eggen and Lance Mortuary in Santa Rosa with interment to follow at Oak Mound Cemetery in Healdsburg.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now