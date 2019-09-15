Home

St Luke Evangelical Lutheran
905 Mendocino Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
905 Mendocino Ave
Santa Rosa, CA
Virginia Fossell "Ginny" (Silva) Koenig


1930 - 2019
Virginia Fossell "Ginny" (Silva) Koenig Notice
Virginia "Ginny" Fossell
(Silva) Koenig
Viginia "Ginny" Fossell (Silva) Koenig was born July 22nd, 1930, in San Francisco, California. At the age of seven, her family moved to Petaluma where she attended Petaluma schools and later married Manuel Silva in 1947. She and Manuel lived on a dairy ranch outside of Sebastopol. They divorced after 27 years of marriage. Ginny found love again when she married Marcel "Bud" Koenig in 1982. They resided in Santa Rosa and enjoyed 33 years of marriage until Bud's passing in 2016.
Ginny is survived by son, Jim Silva, daughter, Connie Barnett (late, Richard), step-daughter Terry Koenig Williams (Don), grandchildren Peter Silva (Amanda), Sara Jane Barnett, Paul Silva, Nina Silva Adams, great-grandchild Brianna Adams, brother Gene Fossell (late, Dee), nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 905 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or St. Jude.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019
