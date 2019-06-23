|
|
Virginia (Jinny) Lee Moore
Jinny Moore passed away peacefully June 5th, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born in Denver, Colorado and met Richard Moore while they both were attending Berkeley Baptist Seminary. They moved to Santa Rosa in the 1950s.
Jinny is survived by her daughters Kathleen (Keith) Beltz, Jacqueline (Rich) Sundahl, and Nadine (Alan) Dei Rossi, six grandchildren, one great-grandson, and a great-grandchild on the way. Jinny and Dick were married for 58 years, until he passed away in 2009.
She worked at Stretch and Sew Fabrics, Village Sewing Center, and was the secretary at First United Methodist Church of Santa Rosa. She was past president of the Redwood Empire Doll Club, and organized their annual doll show for many years. She also served on the board of The Living Room.
Dick and Jinny joined the First Congregational Church in Santa Rosa in 1953. Both volunteered for the church and served on many boards.
Jinny was a skilled seamstress and knitter, making clothes for her children and grandchildren, and for her dolls in later years.
In addition to her family, she will be missed by many friends, especially Sharyn Ferguson and Diane Graves. Her family wishes to thank Megan at Friends House, the staff at Sunrise Senior Living, and Memorial Hospice for their kindness shown to Jinny in her later years.
A memorial service will be held July 6th, at 2:00 p.m. at The First Congregational Church in Santa Rosa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Living Room.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 23 to July 5, 2019