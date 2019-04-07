Home

Virginia Lee "Ginny" Rich


Virginia Lee "Ginny" Rich Notice
Virginia "Ginny" Lee Rich
March 29, 1939 - March 29, 2019
Ginny's family is sad to announce her passing on March 29, 2019, her birthday, after a valiant four-year battle with cancer. She was peaceful at the end; at home supported by her husband of 43 years, and sons Christopher and William.
Ginny was born to William and Norma Butler in San Francisco, and was raised in Corte Madera. She was active all her life; raising two children and owning and managing two women's dress shops in Marin County. After moving to Sonoma County, her favorite times were having dinner parties at home for close friends, her membership in a local Model T Ford club for tours and social activities, and being an integral part of P.E.O. Chapter AJ, an association dedicated to providing scholarships for women seeking college education.
Her enthusiasm and energy as always over the top in everything she accomplished, and her passing will leave a huge void with friends and family who will miss her cheerful personality.
She leaves her husband, Peter; sons, Christopher (Joan) and William (Rachel); a cousin Joseph (Judy); two grandsons; and five great-grandchildren.
Ginny's family wants to thank Sutter Hospice for the excellent care extended during her last days. Her final requests were that there be no service or memorial. Those wishing to remember her may donate in her name to: Olivia Mae Langley scholarship fund, P.E.O. Chapter AJ, c/o Micca Gray, 4633 Maddocks Rd., Sebastopol, CA 95472.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
