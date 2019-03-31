|
Virginia Lindstrom
1931 - 2019
Virginia passed away in her sleep on March 13, in Kenwood at the age of 87. She is survived by three sons, five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was married in 1949 to husband Elmer, who passed in 2008, sharing many happy decades.
She was an avid folk dancer in younger days, where she met Elmer. In the '70s and '80s she became involved in food service, first as a volunteer at a hospital, then later as a hospital cook, then a manager of school kitchens in Sonoma County.
In the '90s her interest was fabric art. She was a member of the Redwood Stitchers and the Sana Rosa Quilt Guild.
She taught us the most important things. The rest we had to discover ourselves.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019