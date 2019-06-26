|
|
Virginia M. Donohoe
July 8, 1924 - June 3, 2019
Virginia M. Taft (Arthur) Donohoe, 94, peacefully passed away on June 3, 2019 at her home in Windsor surrounded by her loving daughters. She was an agile, vigorous, intellectually-gifted lady. She had recently been diagnosed with ovarian cancer after a long, healthy life. Virginia was born on July 8, 1924 in San Jose, CA to Lloyde and Minnie Taft. She was raised in San Francisco, CA and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in Architecture. She lived most of her adult life in San Anselmo, CA where she raised four
daughters with her first husband Hubert Arthur. In 1986, she married Joseph Donohoe, the light and love of her life. The couple shared a blissful retirement including frequent travel to Hawaii. After Joe's death, Virginia moved to the Big Island of Hawaii for several
years before settling in Sonoma County to be close to family.
She was the loving mother of Carole Cole-Wandzilak (Jim) of Windsor, CA, Nancy Meden (Michael) of Portland, OR, Karen Bryon (Brad) of Penngrove, CA, and Camilla Arthur, who preceded her in death in 1976. Loving stepmother of Carolyn Donohoe- Mather (Rich) of Honolulu, Hawaii. Proud grandmother of Cindy Cole, Suzette (Cole) Mason, Tina Bertozzi Hiatt, Maleea Meden, Shakira Meden, Brett Bryon and Connor Bryon. She had 10 great grandchildren.
Virginia will be fondly remembered for her love of family. She was the consummate mother. She will be remembered for her grace and dignity, her generous spirit, her wisdom, her infinite optimism and her sensible level-headed approach to life. Her final weeks were spent surrounded by a long parade of grateful family and friends who came to reminisce, laugh, and share stories. Her family said, "Thank you, Mom for being the best example of how to live an intentional and meaningful life, and how to die with a heart full of love and laughter."
A celebration of Virginia's life will take place on Sunday, June 30: 1-4 pm. Please contact family for details. Donations preferred to Memorial Hospice, Santa Rosa, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 26, 2019