Virginia May "Ginny" Adlington

1925 - 2020
1925 - 2020
Virginia "Ginny" May Adlington
May 25, 1925 - May 1, 2020
Virginia "Ginny" passed away quietly May 1. She was in her own home with her family, which had always been her wish. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Ginny grew up in Sedro-Whooley, WA. After high school during WWII she attended nursing school in Spokane, WA. Shortly after graduation she married Brian Adlington, who predeceased her in 2000. Brian and Ginny moved to California in 1956 so Brian could start a new job in administration at the then Cedars of Lebanon Hospital. They moved back to Washington on retirement and spent seventeen happy and fulfilling years in Vancouver. In 2011 Ginny moved to Santa Rosa to be near family.
Wherever she lived she always made new friends and connections, she also stayed in contact with nursing school buddies until 2012 when none could travel to meet for their reunion. Ginny is survived by her three children Darcie, Denise (Curt) and Patrick "Travis" (Cheryl). She was the proud grandmother of Jennifer Bovee (Dan Hoyal), Rebecca Bovee , Lillian Hayden (Larry Leduc) and Maxwell Hayden. She was especially delighted to be a great grandmother to Evan Bovee. Due to the pandemic there will be no service or celebration of life at this time. The family would like to extend our gratitude to Emma Rodriquez, her incredible caregiver, and to the Sutter Hospice nurses.

Published in Press Democrat on May 24, 2020.
