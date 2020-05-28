Virginia Morgan

September 23, 1923 - April 22, 2020

Virginia Rachel Morgan, 96, of South Jordan, Utah, passed away April 22, 2020 at home with family nearby. Virginia was born September 23, 1923 in Napa, California, the daughter of George and Claire Kramer.

Virginia attended grade school in Healdsburg, California and graduated Healdsburg High School in in 1942. The Healdsburg High School Principal's message to the graduates of 1942 was: "You are going into a world at war to decide whether our democratic system will endure. Many of you will make great sacrifices; some may be called upon to make the supreme sacrifice." With her sights set on becoming a registered nurse, Virginia attended Santa Rosa Junior College and received her Associates Degree in General Education in 1944. Shortly thereafter, Virginia enrolled in the Sonoma County College of Nursing (changed to Santa Rosa Junior College School of Nursing in 1945). Concurrent with her nursing education, she also joined the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. The Cadet Nurse Corps came about in World War II to staff U.S. hospitals during the war years and care for the wounded when they came home. As a part of her nursing education, clinical practices allowed Virginia to travel and gain experience at medical facilities and other nursing schools including time spent at the Queen of Angels College of Nursing in Los Angeles, CA. She graduated from the Santa Rosa Junior College School of Nursing and received her Registered Nurse (RN) credentials in 1946. Time was spent near Healdsburg working as an RN and then on to Baltimore, Maryland for post graduate courses and surgical nurse experience at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital. At another juncture in her life, Virginia considered enlisting in the Navy Nurse Corps but those plans changed when she met the love of her life Gordon "Bill" Morgan.

On September 1, 1951, Bill and Virginia were wed. They welcomed sons Dennis and Dean, who were born on the same day; but three years apart in 1953 and 1956, respectively.

Throughout the years of raising a family and maintaining the household, Virginia continued working as a surgical nurse and an emergency room nurse in the Santa Rosa area through the late 1970's. Virginia enjoyed attending her two sons' high school athletic events, enjoyed camping with the family and friends, and backyard parties with neighbors. Bill and Virginia took to the road after Bill's retirement in the early 1990's and enjoyed many years of traveling with their dogs in their RV throughout the USA. They particularly enjoyed Lake Havasu and visiting their two sons and their families. Virginia especially enjoyed coming to the Custer County, Idaho Fair and watching her grandchildren show livestock.

Bill and Virginia were married for 65 years and resided in Santa Rosa, California until moving to South Jordan, Utah in 2012.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Bill (in 2016), her twin sister Vivian Meese, her brother Bob Kramer; as well as her parents.

Surviving are her two sons, Dennis (Pam) Morgan of Riverton, Utah, and Dean (Carren) Morgan of May, Idaho. Also, grandchildren Cody and Jessey Morgan of May, Idaho.

At Virginia's request, no services will be held.

To one of the hardest working, intelligent, and squared away woman we've ever known.... we will miss you. A great mother and wife is what she was. Thank you for impacting our lives in more ways than you will ever know. Deep in our hearts your memory is kept, of one we loved and shall never forget.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store