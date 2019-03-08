|
Virginie Hoisholt Walsh
1918 - 2019
Virginie was born in San Francisco, September 3, 1918 and passed away in Santa Rosa on March 1, 2019. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, Phi Beta Kappa, Mortar Board and Prytanean, she was active in student politics as Women's Representative and head of the Women's Activity Board and served on the Class Council until her death.
She married Tom Walsh in 1939 and was married for 47 years. He died in 1986.
After graduating cum laude in 1940, she worked in market research and as a bookkeeper for small trucking companies. After retiring to Summer Home Park she continued her interest in statistics by serving as treasurer of the SHP Improvement Club and later the SHP Corporation.
She was an avid duplicate bridge player and also loved canoeing and was captain of the Green Water Girls, a canoe group of nine Sonoma County women. She was active in the Guerneville Community Church where she sang in the choir and served as Moderator for two terms.
Her two daughters and their spouses survive her: Barbara Yoder of Berkeley and Summer Home Park (husband Richard) and Peggy Northrop of Sebastopol (husband Dennis). Her son Jim (wife Janine of Burlinton, Iowa and Summer Home Park) predeceased her. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Joy Klineberg, Clair Yoder, Emily Johnson and Shannon Chasseur, and nine great-grandchildren: Maren, Walsh, and Holt Klineberg, Hunter McDonell, Skate and Dash Yoder, and Lulu, Rhys, and Dylan Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, Virginie requested that friends make contributions to the Guerneville Community Church, PO Box 765, Guerneville, CA 95446. A memorial service will be held in early July in Summer Home Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019