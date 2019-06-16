|
Walter Dean Swanson
September 21, 1930 - June 5, 2019
On the afternoon of June 5th, 2019, Walter Dean Swanson: our beloved husband, brother, father, "Pops", grandfather, "Papa", great-grandfather, "Papa Dean", treasured and true friend to many, joined family and friends waiting for him.
There to greet him and show him the way: his brother Don, his parents, beloved daughters Karen and Debbie and many friends. All will be overjoyed to have him in their loving care.
Dean leaves behind his loving and devoted wife Barbara, loving sister Sandra Hollandsworth (Terry), cherished children: Rick Swanson (Caroline), Bob Swanson (Lonnie), Kim Chavez (Tim), Kathy McCullough-Stroke (Cliff), Dianah Kralka (Kenny), David McCullough (Sue), Ed McCullough (Debi), nephews; Scott (Lauren) and Dan (Anita) Swanson, Jim Hollandsworth (Elizabeth) and niece Jenny Hollandsworth, 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Special friends; Nancy and David Kuizenga, Freddy Kralka, Joe Flynn (Dennis), George Pedroni (Phil), along with too many friends to name.
The loving care given to Dean showed the love and respect his children and grandchildren had for him.
The family extends special thanks and gratitude to the nurses of Heartland Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Donations may be made to: After the Finish Line 10153 Riverside Dr. Ste. 397, Toluca Lake, CA 91602, a 501 (c) 3 funding non-profit for rescued Thoroughbred ex-racehorses
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 16, 2019