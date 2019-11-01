|
Walter E. Henry
Walter E. Henry, a big man with a big heart, went to God on October 17, 2019. He was a friend of Bill W and helped countless people. A fourth generation San Franciscan born to Lucille Lindberg Henry and Walter J. Henry on November 14, 1941. He attended St Anne's and Sacred Heart High School. Walt and his loving wife Gail of 56 years were teenage sweethearts with a marriage proposal at SF Sigmund Stern Grove. Grandpa was his grandchildren's biggest cheerleader, rooting them on in academic and athletic achievements. Walt leaves Gail, his devoted dog Dilly, children, Anne-Marie McMahon (Pete), Kevin Henry, Kathleen Browning (Scott) and grandchildren Paige, Austin, Leanna, and Tighe.
A celebration of life is planned.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019