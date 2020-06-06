Walter Goble

Walter Goble passed at the age of 92 on March 28, 2020. He was born February 19, 1928 in Junction City, Ohio. Walter grew up in Columbus, Ohio and went to Linden-McKinley High School. Shortly after graduating high school he joined the Navy and served four years on the destroyer Samuel M. Moore, where he worked with sonar equipment. After his discharge from the Navy, he took a job at the post office in Columbus. He married Gladys Busch in Columbus on June 1, 1956. He and his wife then moved to Downey, California where they started their family. They settled in Santa Rosa in the early '70s and Walter continued to work for the post office until his retirement. He then bought The Frame Shop. One of his greatest loves was painting and he enjoyed painting and talking of art until his passing. He also loved growing and caring for his roses. He was preceded in death by his wife Gladys, parents, Charles and Freda Goble, brothers, Robert, Donald, Gene, Calvin, one sister Barbara Bunnell and one surviving sister that passed six weeks after his death, Bonnie Dye. He is survived by two daughters, Melanie Mays and Melissa Galicia. Three grandchildren, Emily Mays, Rio Galicia and Max Galicia.

Thank you to all his friends and The Church of Christ on Benjamins Rd for their love and support. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



