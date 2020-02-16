Home

Services
Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church
208 Matheson St
Healdsburg, CA 95448
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John's Church
208 Matheson Street
Healdsburg, CA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. John's Church
208 Matheson Street
Healdsburg, CA
Walter John Casazza


1922 - 2020
Walter John Casazza
Walter John Casazza
Walter John Casazza passed away at home on February 13th, 2020, after a short time in hospice surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was a grand old 98 years young.
Walter was born to Riccardo and Ottavia Casazza in Healdsburg on January 24, 1922. His parents began the Franco-American Bakery in 1923, which would later change hands several times to what is now called Costeaux Bakery on Healdsburg Ave.
As a teenager he was an accomplished violinist but chose to volunteer for the United States Navy Submarine Corps on September 11, 1942 and served as a Radioman First Class on the submarine USS Shad during World War II.
After the war he married Beverly Jean Casazza in 1947 and went into business with his brother Enzo, which were successful and allowed him to retire at age 58. During his retirement, Walt and Beverly traveled the world from Italy to China to Turkey and everywhere in between. Including his passion for cooking, Walter also resumed his musical interest with a group of social performers with whom they sang, and he played violin and guitar.
He is survived by his adoring wife of 72 years, Beverly. He is also survived by his son Hall J. Casazza, daughter Cathy Anderson, grandsons Erik Anderson, Erik Engstrom, Joshua Anderson and Jordan Anderson; great-grandchildren Zachery Anderson, Maiya Anderson, Lucas Anderson, and Quinn and Pepper Anderson; niece Jo Ann Kernick and her son Danny Kernick and close family friend Dennis French. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Enzo Casazza.
Visitation and viewing will be at St. John's Church at 208 Matheson Street in Healdsburg on Friday, February 21st from 12-2 p.m. with mass and services from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. and a reception in the church hall beginning at 3:30 p.m. If you would like to bring flowers for the service you may drop them off or send them to the church by 10:30 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
Remember
