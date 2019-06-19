|
Walter Mangon
July 31, 1933 - June 16, 2019
Walter Ronald Mangon, age 85, passed away on Father's Day with his son by his side. The greatest gift a son could give his father. Devoted husband of the late Mary (June) Mangon. He is survived by his son Ronald A. (Jean Marie) Mangon. Cherished grandfather of David (Kelsey) Mangon and Danielle (Ryan) Kertz. Loving great grandfather of Weston Mangon. Walter retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1972. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After his retirement from the Air Force, he founded their family business, Mangon Aircraft, which he operated since 1969. On May 27, 2002, the FAA awarded Walt with The Charles Taylor "Master Mechanic" Award. Friends are invited to the visitation after 3pm and the Funeral Service at 6pm Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Adobe Creek Funeral Home, 331 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. Private family interment with full military honors will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Petaluma 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 19 to June 20, 2019