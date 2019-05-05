Home

Walter Potter


Walter Russell Potter, Jr.
December 3, 1942 - April 28, 2019
Walt was the oldest of three children. Born in Honolulu, HI to Walter and Magda Potter. He grew up in the Avenues of S.F. and moved to Corte Madera in 1956. Walt began his high school career at Tamalpais High School and finished at Redwood High School with the graduating class of 1960. As a young man Walt began his vocational career as a T.V. repairman then on to carpentry, and maintenance & facilities operations. Always having a love affair with automobiles, he spent his free time working on them. He shared his love and knowledge of them with his sons. Walter leaves behind his father Walter Potter Sr., his brothers Steve and Ron Potter, his wife Claudia; his sons Rick, Jim and Zac; and grandchildren: Rick, Randy, Cole, and Kaylee Potter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, contact the family for details.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019
