Wanda Ann Warnecke
Passed away in Petaluma, CA, December 25, 2019, beloved wife of the late Donald C. Warnecke Sr. Loving mother of Cheryl Bergman, Donald C. Warnecke Jr. (Joyce) and Marcia Caskey (David). Dear grandmother of Jason, Noel, Sondra, Kaylynn and Courtney. Great grandmother of ten.
A native of San Francisco, CA., Wanda has resided in Petaluma the past 50 years. She and her husband operated World of Words in Petaluma for several years.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, 430 Magnolia Ave., Petaluma, CA. The family prefer memorials be made to Hospice of Petaluma, or the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020