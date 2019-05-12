Home

Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
Wanda K. Ebel

Wanda K. Ebel Notice
Wanda K. Ebel
Wanda K. Ebel, age 90, beloved mother, devoted grandmother, sister and friend to many, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 in Rohnert Park, CA. Wanda was artistic, creative and an asset to her community. Her big smile and her helpful and generous nature will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by two husbands, five siblings, one grandchild. She is survived and remembered with love by her four children, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two brothers and countless nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held May 25, 2:00 p.m., Santa Rosa Memorial Park, followed by a reception at Rhandee Lipp's home in Rohnert Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Hospice 439 College Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019
