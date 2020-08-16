Warren Francis BroderickWarren Francis Broderick passed away on August 12 ,2020 at the age of 79. He was born July 20, 1941 in Schenectady, New York. Warren spent most of his teen years in Fresno, California. He proudly entered the US Marine corps in 1958 at the age 17 until 1962 and then served in the US Navy from 1964 until 1966 and a veteran of the Vietnam War. Warren has been a resident of Sonoma County since 1968 but lived in Petaluma from 1972 until his passing. Warren and his friend Jerry are known for their walks around the east side of Petaluma. His hobbies included eating at local restaurants, watching sports, going to flee markets, and collecting comics and antiques. Warren is preceded in death by his brother Ronald Dillon Broderick and sister Doris Reynolds. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Pamela Perry, his son Ronald Broderick and his wife Mimi, daughter Sheila Anderson and her husband Scott; beloved by his grandchildren: Marina Walker and husband Michael, Scott Anderson, and Ronilyn Broderick, great-grandchild Madelyn Mae Walker, his sister's Barbra Broderick and Venita Puskar, and his friends of 50 years Jerry and Mina Starling. A veteran's memorial service will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at a future date.