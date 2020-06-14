Warren G. Leach

Retired Lt. Colonel

Warren Gamaliel Leach, 96, passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa on Sunday May 31, 2020.

Warren is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jacqueline. Sons, Gary Sr. (Lori) and Mark (Nanette) Leach. Grandchildren, Loni Silva, Gary Leach Jr. (Brandi), Alex (Ana) Leach and Greta Leach. Great-grandchildren, Kyan Silva, Amelia and Marlo Leach.

Also survived by his daughters, Sandy Duncan (Paul) and Pam Ruckhaber (Tom) and their families. Predeceased by his son Warren Allen Leach.

Warren was born on August 24, 1923 right on the border of Tennessee and Kentucky, in Jellico, Tennessee to his parents Sherman and Rachel Leach.

Primarily raised in Ohio and Utah with his two sisters and one brother, he ended up in Salt Lake City where he learned skills such as welding and mechanical drawing. He joined the Boy Scouts and earned his Eagle Scout rank at the age of 13, at that time one of the youngest ever to achieve the honor.

It was in Salt Lake City where he caught the flying bug. Warren seemed to have a connection with flying from a early age. As a young boy in Dayton Ohio he knew Orville Wright. During high school in Salt Lake City he scrounged up a dollar for a sight-seeing flight in a plane that had wicker seats. He was hooked.

As a young man, Warren was working in Salt Lake City when the U.S. was pulled into World War II with the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Being underage to join the military (his mother refused to sign the military paperwork), Warren joined the Civil Service and became an airplane engine mechanic. He worked on Allison V-1710 engines that went into fighter planes such as the P-38 Lightning and P-40 Warhawk.

Finally, after almost a year, Warren joined the Army Air Corps, a predecessor to the United States Air Force. He quickly signed up for Aviation Cadet training.

After graduating, Warren went to Laughlin Field in Texas, and then on to a long string of air force bases.

Originally trained to fly the B-26 Marauder, he switched to the C-47 Skytrain because of the need for transport pilots.

He was soon back in Texas towing gliders that were used to drop troops into the battle zone. Then it was off to Hawaii and Okinawa and Saipan.

It was in Saipan where he was pretty sure he saw the takeoff of the B-29 Enola Gay on August 6, 1945 on its way to drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

After the war, Warren flew cargo and medical evac planes, and was even the pilot for a NATO ambassador for a while.

Warren made a career out of flying some of the biggest aircraft the military made at that time, like the B-26, C-46, C-47, and the C-130. He logged thousands of flight hours and almost 29 years of service.

Retiring in 1969 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, Warren and Jackie settled into Sonoma County to be closer to Jackie's family.

In retirement, Warren delved into a variety of adventures, including owning a Sebastopol Mobile gas station, a banner towing business, an aircraft repair shop, and running the last privately-operated airport in the North Bay, the Santa Rosa Air Center. And of course, owning a small plane to fly around Sonoma County.

He also loved working on cars and tinkering in his shop.

Warren's military life allowed him and Jackie to globetrot around the world, from Jellico, Tennessee to San Francisco; Waco, Texas to Paris, France; to Greece, Japan, New Jersey, and Mascoutah, Illinois.

An Air Force life and beyond!

Military honors will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store