Warren William "Butch" Spolini
1945 - 2020
Warren William "Butch" Spolini
Passed away at home on October 8, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband for 54 years of Judy Spolini. Adored father of Kevin (Hillary) Spolini and Scott Spolini both of Petaluma. Cherished grandfather of Max and Lola Spolini. Dear brother of Joan Lujan of Cloverdale and the late Robert Spolini. Brother-in-law of Bonnie Lyall Buckner (James) and the late Billy Lyall. Son of the late Art and Jane Spolini. Devoted uncle of Roberta Thomas, Lisa Pronzini, Monica Chatfield, Toby Lujan, Andy Lujan, Ruth Buckner, Joe Buckner, Dave Buckner and Patti Ann Marsh.
Butch was a graduate of St. Vincent's High School, class of 1964, served in the California National Guard, former member of the Petaluma Rotary Club. He enjoyed his travel adventures, especially to Alaska and Hawaii. His working career began at the Petaluma Co-operative Creamery and later he was associated with Foster's Freeze (Petaluma and Ukiah), owner of the Farm House Restaurant in Petaluma, Mattei's Sport Shop, Barber Sign Co., James Braga Catering, and the last 20 years was in sales with Electrical Equipment Co.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. The family prefer that memorials be made to Alchemia in Santa Rosa, Sonoma/Special Olympics Northern California or to Paralyzed Veterans of America.



Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
October 15, 2020
Warren and I went to first grade together. After we graduated from high school we were on the same bus to Fort Ord. Warren was a great guy, many wonderful memories. He will be missed.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Judy and her family who took such loving care of him.
George and Karen Baur
Friend
October 15, 2020
Alheli and I share our deepest sympathies for the loss of Butch. He was a constant support for all of our kids over the years, and we are grateful for his presence in our lives.
With love, Amanda and Alheli Carles
Amanda and Alheli Carles
Friend
October 14, 2020
Butch you were a very special person a gentle soul one who knew alot of stuff and people. I will always cherish our friendship. See you in the afterlife
Gary Danskin
Friend
October 14, 2020
Terri Pounds
Friend
October 13, 2020
Warren was one of the Good Guys....He will be missed, dearly......
Judy and family, I am so deeply sorry......
Linda Henris
October 13, 2020
Warren and I were great friends through school. Always had a lot of fun. I enjoyed having monthly lunch with him George Baur and Rodney Calegari. He was a great husband and father. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with Judy and family
Bill Machi
Friend
