Warren William "Butch" Spolini
Passed away at home on October 8, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband for 54 years of Judy Spolini. Adored father of Kevin (Hillary) Spolini and Scott Spolini both of Petaluma. Cherished grandfather of Max and Lola Spolini. Dear brother of Joan Lujan of Cloverdale and the late Robert Spolini. Brother-in-law of Bonnie Lyall Buckner (James) and the late Billy Lyall. Son of the late Art and Jane Spolini. Devoted uncle of Roberta Thomas, Lisa Pronzini, Monica Chatfield, Toby Lujan, Andy Lujan, Ruth Buckner, Joe Buckner, Dave Buckner and Patti Ann Marsh.
Butch was a graduate of St. Vincent's High School, class of 1964, served in the California National Guard, former member of the Petaluma Rotary Club. He enjoyed his travel adventures, especially to Alaska and Hawaii. His working career began at the Petaluma Co-operative Creamery and later he was associated with Foster's Freeze (Petaluma and Ukiah), owner of the Farm House Restaurant in Petaluma, Mattei's Sport Shop, Barber Sign Co., James Braga Catering, and the last 20 years was in sales with Electrical Equipment Co.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. The family prefer that memorials be made to Alchemia in Santa Rosa, Sonoma/Special Olympics
Northern California or to Paralyzed Veterans of America
.