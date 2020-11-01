Wayne A. BlackMay 28, 1946 - October 25, 2020Wayne A. Black was born on May 28, 1946 to John Curtis Black and Florence Dutra Black of Albany, California. Wayne served in the National Guard. After his service, he worked for Greyhound. In 1971, he took a job with Golden Gate Transit, and retired with 30 years of service. Wayne was a long-time member of the South End Rowing Club in San Francisco. He was an avid handball player and played across the U.S., Ireland, and Canada, where he was a two-time Canadian champion in doubles. He also organized some of the best tournaments at the club. As a swimmer, he helped organize the famed Alcatraz Invitational swims and would pilot as well. He organized both the St. Patrick's Day events with Irish dancers and singers, and the very festive Christmas galas. He loved to bike and had the opportunity to do so through Portugal. He loved to travel and was able to visit many countries throughout his life. Two of his favorite places on earth were Hawaii and Yellowstone. Wayne revered his Portuguese heritage and every Christmas he would hand out sweetbread and linguica. He was a kind, generous man and helped serve the homeless and volunteered his services with various animal shelters and gave to many charities. Lastly, he loved gardening and rock stacking.Wayne peacefully passed away with his family surrounding him Sunday evening October 25, 2020. His wife Virginia, stepson Mike, his cherished daughterTrinette, son-in-law Steve, grandsons Bryan and Bradley Neuerburg and dear friends Lee and Carole Cabral survive him.He will be missed by many.In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice by the Bay would be greatly appreciated.Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family celebration of his life on November 7, 2020.