Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Lewis Clear Lake Memorial Chapel
16140 Main St
Lower Lake, CA 95457
(707) 994-6417
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Twin Pine Casino & Hotel Event Center
Middletown, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Jackson Notice
Wayne Jackson
It is with great sadness that the family of Wayne Jackson announce his passing on September 20th, 2019, at the age of 79.
Wayne was born in Arkansas and was a resident of Middletown, making Lake County his home for over 45 years.
He was an accomplished business owner and operator of Jackson Equipment Company.
Wayne was a United States Army Veteran, 101st Airborne from 1962-1965.
He was involved in many organizations such as the Middletown Senior Center, Middletown Lions and Sonoma County Trail Blazers.
A celebration of life will be held at Twin Pine Casino & Hotel Event Center, Middletown, CA, on Sunday October 6th, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. He will be laid to rest surrounded by family at a later date at the Middletown Cemetery.
Wayne will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones & Lewis Clear Lake Memorial Chapel
Download Now