Wayne Jackson
It is with great sadness that the family of Wayne Jackson announce his passing on September 20th, 2019, at the age of 79.
Wayne was born in Arkansas and was a resident of Middletown, making Lake County his home for over 45 years.
He was an accomplished business owner and operator of Jackson Equipment Company.
Wayne was a United States Army Veteran, 101st Airborne from 1962-1965.
He was involved in many organizations such as the Middletown Senior Center, Middletown Lions and Sonoma County Trail Blazers.
A celebration of life will be held at Twin Pine Casino & Hotel Event Center, Middletown, CA, on Sunday October 6th, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. He will be laid to rest surrounded by family at a later date at the Middletown Cemetery.
Wayne will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019