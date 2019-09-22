|
Wayne M. Wilson, Jr.
Born March 11, 1928 in Provo, Utah, Wayne lived a life filled with dedication to family, a career devoted to helping his fellow man and a deep, life-long love of Nature.
After graduating high school in Los Angeles, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. Honorably discharged after serving his duty, he joined the forestry service before continuing his higher education.
A talented artist, Wayne was offered a job with Walt Disney Studios as an illustrator while majoring in Art at Brigham Young University. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Kay. While working a summer job with at a facility for the mentally fragile he saw a need for fair and compassionate care for those residents and changed his major. He began his studies towards a degree in psychiatric social work attaining a Bachelor's of Science in Sociology at Brigham Young University. He then continued his educational path receiving a Graduate Certificate from University of Utah and completing his education receiving his Masters of Social Work. He was a brilliant student graduating with highest honors in all fields of study.
In 1956, he was offered a position at the Mendocino State Hospital in Ukiah eventually achieving the position Director of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Services. He was a peer of some of the greatest pioneers/minds in this field. He led a significant number of research studies and his work has been used in more than 20 scientific journal publications. In 1965, he was asked to be a World Health Fellow. He accepted and with his family in tow embarked on a journey to Melrose, Edinburgh, London and Paris to share his knowledge in his field of Mental Health.
In 1969, he was brought to Washington DC to work at Health Education and Welfare (Now HHS). While working for the National Institute of Mental Health he frequently met with the President's Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse at times giving presentations at The While House.
He has been a consultant to the American Psychiatric Association/National Association of Mental Health and National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).
The final leg of his career journey led him back to California. He worked as a Regional Inspector General where his job was to investigate fraud and abuse in different federal government programs and agencies. He reported the results of these investigations to Congress. He then returned to the State of California. He served simultaneously as a Juror on the Sonoma County Grand Jury while working as District Manager, Community Care Licensing.
Wayne has been recognized in Who's Who in Health, Who's Who in Government, received a National Leadership Award as well as numerous other awards throughout his career.
His love for the Redwoods and the Eel River lasted from his days in Ukiah until his death. He worked countless hours to save old growth Redwoods, he created award-winning Bonsais, he raised exotic fish. He had a lifelong passion for automobiles participating in professional racing classes in the Las Vegas desert into his late eighties!
Wayne was a devoted husband to Kay for 68 years, a loving father to Michael, Scott and Melissa. He was a devoted grandfather to Michael, Michelle, Cristina and Alexander as well as a proud, doting great-grandfather of six. Wayne left this earth May 10, 2019, and rests next to his son Michael who preceded him death in 2018.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019