Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-545-3747
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Eggen and Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA
Wayne O'Donnell
June 14, 1955 - April 2, 2019
Wayne A. O'Donnell, age 63, a retired electrician who worked for P.G.&E. passed away unexpectedly at home. Wayne was born June 14, 1955 in New York City to James F. O'Donnell and Collette O'Donnell, both deceased. Wayne is survived by his two brothers; James F. O'Donnell Jr., Jerome O'Donnell, and sister, Marilynn Rogers. He is also survived by his 4 nephews and niece. Wayno graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School in 1973. He lettered in three varsity sports, soccer, basketball and tennis. He attended Orange County Community College. He also attended City College of San Francisco receiving a degree in business. He enjoyed golfing, hiking, biking and concerts, and most of all having fun and laughing being with his friends and family.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:30pm at Eggen and Lance Chapel, 1540 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, California.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019
