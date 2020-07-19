Wendell "Mac" McHenry

May 15, 1922 - June 5, 2020

Wendell ("Mac") McHenry Jr (Rear Admiral, USN, ret.) died peacefully on June 5, 2020 in Santa Rosa, California. He was 98 years old.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on May 15, 1922, to Delena Constantine and Wendell McHenry Sr.. Mac grew up in Waupaca, WI where he became an Eagle Scout, attended Waupaca High School, and encountered the girl who would become his wife, Emily Jeanne Feragen. He made his mark caddying for her father and golf became a life long pursuit. Jeanne became his life long love.

He attended U of WI, Madison for a year and pledged Phi Delta Theta, discovered ski jumping and fell in love with the sport of downhill skiing. He received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy in the summer of 1941. He was commissioned in June, 1945 and married Jeanne in Annapolis a week after graduation.

He and Jeanne had the varied and interesting life they had hoped for when they left Waupaca. After Harvard Business school, they lived in a Quonset hut on Guam and on the Puget Sound before Mac was ordered to USS Everett during the Korean War. Upon his return, they lived in Port Hueneme, CA before moving to Lima, Peru where he served as Advisor to the Peruvian Navy. They loved their tour in South America, came back fluent in Spanish, and masters of Latin dances.

Newport, RI was next and after the Naval War College, he served aboard the USS Little Rock in the Mediterranean. He was Aide to the Asst. Secretary of the Navy and then Executive Officer at the Naval Supply Corps School in Athens, Georgia. Looking back, he took it as a quiet badge of honor to have successfully lobbied Washington for the first integrated apartment complex leased for that school in spite of resistance from the Commanding Officer at the time.

In 1970, he assumed command of the Naval Supply Center, Newport, RI where his innovative management techniques were used in a case study at Harvard Business School. He was selected for Rear Admiral in 1972, earning a Combat Action Ribbon, Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and the Peruvian Cross of Naval Merit along the way.

He finished out his Naval career as Deputy Comptroller, the first Supply Corps officer to have held the top military finance position in the Navy. Retiring from active service in 1976, after 31 years, he would be the first to say that having Jeanne by his side was an unparalleled asset, personally and professionally.

Post Naval career, he served as CEO of the Electric Money Council and was appointed to a 1978 Presidential Task Force whose report laid the groundwork for the Inspector General position in the Defense Department. Following that, he was the COO for the Association of Military Banks.

At the age of 80, he and Jeanne made "the best move of their lives" and came to northern California to be closer to family. They never looked back and became firmly entrenched in the their community of Oakmont. Active on the golf course, in the hiking club and with Rotary he still found time to attend every high school volleyball tournament and swim meet that his grandchildren put on his calendar and to the end he was fondly considered an "honorary grandpa" by many young friends.

Mac loved his family, his schnauzer Annie, skiing and travel. He and Jeanne were adventurous, curious travelers and Mac rediscovered a love for outdoor adventures later in life. He trekked in Nepal, hiked the mountains of Europe and went bungee jumping in New Zealand. He summited Mt. Kilimanjaro with his son at age 78 and saw the pyramids of Egypt with his daughter at age 95.

He is survived by his son, David (Amparo Echeverry); his daughter, Leslie Hunter (Norman) and his three beloved grandchildren, Molly, Kyle and Abigail Hunter. He was predeceased by his oldest son, James, in 1966 and his wife of 68 years, Jeanne, in 2014. There will be a burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Should you wish to make a contribution in his memory, his family suggests Amnesty International or Audubon Canyon Ranch.



