|
|
Wendrea Woods How
Passed away in her home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 66. Wendy will always be held in the hearts of her husband, John, daughter Hilary and son-in-law Dominic Rivera, daughter Heather and son-in-law Shain Davis, and Mateo, her adorable 20-month-old grandson. She is survived by her brother David Woods and his wife Kristen, sister Suzanne and her husband Stephen Fisher, and brother Thomas Woods.
Wendy was born in Newton, Massachusetts to parents Joseph and Barbara Woods. She lived in Illinois and New Jersey before moving to California. After graduating from Menlo-Atherton High School, she received her B.A. from the University of Colorado, a Teaching Credential from U.C. Davis, and an M.A. in Reading and Language from Sonoma State University. Wendy taught in Montessori Schools and the Windsor Unified School District.
Wendy's love and devotion was evident in the home she created and the time she gave to her family and friends. Her Christian faith defined her life. She enjoyed reading and studying, horseback riding, playing tennis, hiking, Labradors, playing golf and Bridge, wine tasting, and traveling. She spent many years in leadership in Bible Study Fellowship and recently co-directed Stephen Ministry at her church. Wendy had a way of making others feel loved, listened to, and cared for. We will all miss her light-hearted humor, her smile, her laughter, and her sense of fun.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 3rd at 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church in Santa Rosa - 1550 Pacific Avenue. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Bible Study Fellowship www.bsfinternational.org
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 14 to July 28, 2019