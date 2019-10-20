|
|
Wendy Lee Albrecht
After days of being surrounded by love, Wendy Lee Albrecht passed away peacefully at home on October 7, 2019 at the age of 68.
Wendy is survived by her life partner of 28 years, Sandra McCabe; daughter & son-in-law, Rebecca & Paul Christian; grandchildren, Alyssa, Ashley, and Amelia Christian; sister & brother-in-law, Karen & Warren Johnson and Step-Brother Greg White. She is preceded in death by her father, Francis Albrecht (2007); her mother & step-father, Erma White (2008) & Trevor White (2009).
Wendy was born on October 28th, 1950 in San Francisco, CA to Francis & Erma. She graduated from SCU Northridge in 1972 with a bachelors degree in Physical Therapy and worked throughout the North Bay for 20+ years in this field. In 1991 she met Cindy Krout and the two of them founded their business North Coast Equine Physical Therapy (NCEPT). With Cindy's vast knowledge of horses and Wendy's knowledge of physical therapy, the two of them set the movement of Equine Physical Therapy ablaze here on the West Coast. Hard work, faith, passion and dedication to saving animals that were "not save-able" were the foundation for their business that flourished for over two decades.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00 pm on November 16, 2019 at 600 Seavy Rd, Petaluma, CA, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Wendy's life, dress warm and in comfortable shoes for a covered horse arena.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to UCSF Cancer Center at https://makeagift.ucsf.edu , Sonoma Change Program https://www.sonomachangeprogram.com/content/donate , or Lighthouse Christian Church http://sonomalighthouse.com/give
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019