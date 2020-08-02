1/1
Werner "Speed" Meesenburg
1945 - 2020
February 21, 1945 - July 30, 2020
Passed away peacefully at home from complications of COPD and a blood disorder. He is survived by the daughters he adored: Leona (Clay) Moore and Deanna (Josh) Mihalinec; the grandchildren he was so proud of: Wolfgang Meesenburg, Estell Moore, Cole and Sara Mihalinec; sister, Erika (Dean) Cubba and many nieces and nephews.
Speed was the beloved partner of Carla Kelly and family: Courtney Kelly, Jennifer Kelly and Nick and Jeanette Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margarethe Meesenburg and brother, Willie Meesenburg.
Born and raised in Penngrove and graduating from Petaluma High School in 1963, Speed next served in the Army from August 1963 – November 1966 as an Engineer Equipment Repairman where he met his best friend, Bill Windisch. Speed worked for many years as an electrician for Maddalena's Dairy Equipment until he got his Electrical Contractor's license in 1992. He retired in 2009 and enjoyed helping on his friend's organic vegetable farm, driving tractor, working on equipment and learning how to grow veggies from his buddy, Luis.
Speed was a friend to all he met and was there at a drop of a hat for anyone. His beautiful blue eyes were always a tell. They spoke to you without him having to say a word. He was a member of the Pacer's Car Club, raced motorcycles in his younger days, was a champion trap shooter and avid Nascar fan. Many heartfelt thanks to Sutter Hospice of Santa Rosa for their care and support. At Speed's request there will be no services. Just raise your glass and toast to the good times. Donations can be made to your favorite charity.



Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Memories & Condolences
August 1, 2020
Great guy. Remember him from Maddalena's, and came into our shop ( EEC ) many years after that. Always friendly and happy. Will miss him.
Jim Schroeder
Friend
July 31, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family... Speed, some of the best times i had i had with you shooting trap. Your sense of human always kept me laughing. What a great time.. RIP my friend.
Mike Ferro
Friend
August 2, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
July 30, 2020
I love you Uncle Speed! Please watch over us. Until we meet again.
Cristin Marsh
Family
