Werner "Speed" Meesenburg
February 21, 1945 - July 30, 2020
Passed away peacefully at home from complications of COPD and a blood disorder. He is survived by the daughters he adored: Leona (Clay) Moore and Deanna (Josh) Mihalinec; the grandchildren he was so proud of: Wolfgang Meesenburg, Estell Moore, Cole and Sara Mihalinec; sister, Erika (Dean) Cubba and many nieces and nephews.
Speed was the beloved partner of Carla Kelly and family: Courtney Kelly, Jennifer Kelly and Nick and Jeanette Kelly. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Margarethe Meesenburg and brother, Willie Meesenburg.
Born and raised in Penngrove and graduating from Petaluma High School in 1963, Speed next served in the Army from August 1963 – November 1966 as an Engineer Equipment Repairman where he met his best friend, Bill Windisch. Speed worked for many years as an electrician for Maddalena's Dairy Equipment until he got his Electrical Contractor's license in 1992. He retired in 2009 and enjoyed helping on his friend's organic vegetable farm, driving tractor, working on equipment and learning how to grow veggies from his buddy, Luis.
Speed was a friend to all he met and was there at a drop of a hat for anyone. His beautiful blue eyes were always a tell. They spoke to you without him having to say a word. He was a member of the Pacer's Car Club, raced motorcycles in his younger days, was a champion trap shooter and avid Nascar fan. Many heartfelt thanks to Sutter Hospice of Santa Rosa for their care and support. At Speed's request there will be no services. Just raise your glass and toast to the good times. Donations can be made to your favorite charity
.