Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Claassen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Ray Claassen


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley Ray Claassen Notice
Wesley Ray Claassen
March 29, 1932 - December 12, 2019
Formerly of Rohnert Park
Wesley Ray Claassen was born March 29, 1932, west of Paso Robles, CA, to Ben A. and Margaretha (Jantzen) Claassen. He farmed with his dad, both while in school and after high school. After serving two years in the army, most at Ft. Lewis in Washington, Wes married Ethella King September 25, 1954. They had three children.
Wes joined Bank of America in 1955 and had a 42-year career with them. Aside from California, they lived six places overseas - Bangkok; Hong Kong; Seoul; Manila; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia; and Istanbul. In 1982 they moved to Rohnert Park, CA, and joined Cross and Crown Lutheran Church. Wes was congregation president six years, helped with the church food pantry (NOAH) and yard work, and sang in the choir, as well as the community Vintage (senior) choir. After retiring in 1997, they purchased a fifth-wheel RV. In 12 years, they drove through 49 states and Mexico and Canada. Wes was also an avid golfer and drove the community Sunshine Bus for seniors one day a week for 20 years. In April 2018, they moved to Cypress Place in Ventura, CA.
Wes passed away on December 12, 2019, of congestive heart failure. He was preceded in death by his son Loren Claassen and his siblings Phyllis Bergman, Albert Claassen and Ralph Claassen. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ethella; his son, Alan Claassen (Peggy); his daughter, Linda Burgess (Fred); his granddaughter, Becky Wong (Tosh); his grandson, Scott Claassen (Laura Granados); great-granddaughter, Mia Wong; great-grandson, Gustavo Wesley Claassen; his brother, Lowell Claassen (Merle); and Ralph's wife Dorothy.
Wes's ashes are buried west of Paso Robles and a celebration of life was held in Ventura, January 25, 2020.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -