Wesley Ray Claassen
March 29, 1932 - December 12, 2019
Formerly of Rohnert Park
Wesley Ray Claassen was born March 29, 1932, west of Paso Robles, CA, to Ben A. and Margaretha (Jantzen) Claassen. He farmed with his dad, both while in school and after high school. After serving two years in the army, most at Ft. Lewis in Washington, Wes married Ethella King September 25, 1954. They had three children.
Wes joined Bank of America in 1955 and had a 42-year career with them. Aside from California, they lived six places overseas - Bangkok; Hong Kong; Seoul; Manila; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia; and Istanbul. In 1982 they moved to Rohnert Park, CA, and joined Cross and Crown Lutheran Church. Wes was congregation president six years, helped with the church food pantry (NOAH) and yard work, and sang in the choir, as well as the community Vintage (senior) choir. After retiring in 1997, they purchased a fifth-wheel RV. In 12 years, they drove through 49 states and Mexico and Canada. Wes was also an avid golfer and drove the community Sunshine Bus for seniors one day a week for 20 years. In April 2018, they moved to Cypress Place in Ventura, CA.
Wes passed away on December 12, 2019, of congestive heart failure. He was preceded in death by his son Loren Claassen and his siblings Phyllis Bergman, Albert Claassen and Ralph Claassen. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ethella; his son, Alan Claassen (Peggy); his daughter, Linda Burgess (Fred); his granddaughter, Becky Wong (Tosh); his grandson, Scott Claassen (Laura Granados); great-granddaughter, Mia Wong; great-grandson, Gustavo Wesley Claassen; his brother, Lowell Claassen (Merle); and Ralph's wife Dorothy.
Wes's ashes are buried west of Paso Robles and a celebration of life was held in Ventura, January 25, 2020.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020