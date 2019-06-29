|
Wiley Bellen
Wiley Bellen was born in 1992 and left us way too early on June 26, 2019 after a sudden illness. His loss will be deeply felt by family and friends.
Born and raised in Santa Rosa, Wiley was an unusual young man. He was a precocious composer, beginning with compositions for piano and guitar in his pre-teens, and then creating multi-instrument compositions in his teens and beyond. After surviving a traumatic brain injury at 14 and a month in the hospital and ICU, Wiley began high school after only two weeks of tutoring, due to his sheer determination and willpower. He also relearned to play the standup bass and performed with the school symphony just three months later.
Wiley graduated with a degree in music from California State University, Chico in 2016, where he especially enjoyed singing with the choir.
Upon graduating, Wiley worked in the TV industry on the set of NBC's Pure Genius with his father, Tim Bellen, and more recently had relocated to Sonoma County and was carving a path in the wine hospitality industry. He also continued to use his musical talents, recently singing with the Santa Rosa Symphonic Choir.
Wiley is survived by his loving parents, including his mother, Nancy Witherell and his step-mother (Elizabeth) Betty Andrews; his father, Tim Bellen, and step-mother Ellen; his adoring grandparents, Linda and Chuck Stewart, Brad and Angie Witherell, Alex Bellen, and Esther Bingham; his step brother Kapena; and aunts and uncles Brian Witherell, Donna Maloney, Kelly Weaver, and K.C. and Mysty Stewart, Steve and Deborah Bellen, cousins Nichole, Michael and Scarlett Sahlbach, Derek Weaver, Samantha and Kyle Stewart, Daphne and Bennett Witherell, Kerry and Jaclyn Sieff, and Tyler Bellen; second cousins Toby, Diana, Andrew, and Madison Vaughn, Lani Suhling and family, Wendy Eberhart and family, Scott Bellen, and the families of Ann and Brian Farrell and Amy and Brian Dillow; and great-aunt Gail Bellen. He was predeceased by great-grandparents Walter (Shine) and Beth Tuttle, Herb and Velma Witherell, great-aunt and uncle Doris and Ron Vaughn, great-uncle Bruce, and cousins Nathan Vaughn and Laurna Tibbits.
Wiley was our gentle giant with a big heart. He was kind, thoughtful, creative and considerate, and he will be missed forever.
A Celebration of Wiley Bellen's life will be held at 2:30pm Sunday, June 30th, at the Bennett Valley Guild Hall at 4145 Grange Road, Santa Rosa. All are welcome to attend.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 29, 2019