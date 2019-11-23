|
|
Wilford Melvin (Mel) Kaylor
Wilford Melvin (Mel) Kaylor of Rohnert Park, CA, died on November 5th, 2019 from complications from Alzheimer's at the age of 83. Mel is survived by his children: David (wife Toni), Dan, Darrell (wife Cory) Kaylor and Michelle Longley (husband Brian); his partner Barbara Foldvik, her daughter Rebecca Bevan; his siblings Lawrence Kaylor and Caroline Baker; as well as his nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Pauline Kaylor and his brother Major Ronald Kaylor. Mel was born in Klamath Falls, OR where he grew up on the family farm. He settled in Sonoma County after serving in the Army at Two Rock military base, and lived there for the remainder of his life. As the founder of Kaylor Made Products and 49er Feed and Seed, Mel took pride in passing along his business know how and strong work ethic to the many young people experiencing their first job. Mel was an avid sports fan, basketball player (with a mean left hook), backpacker, nature lover and bird watcher, with great stories and a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family and friends and was loved in return by all that knew him.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park, CA at the SOMO Village from 1:30 p.m.– 5 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019