Wilfred Willis
August 7, 1940 - March 5, 2019
Will was a larger than life man with a passion for the outdoors that friends and family knew well. He was an expert hunter who cherished his hunting adventures with his beloved friends and family which shaped the storyteller he loved to be with a twinkle in his eyes. Many who stopped by his Middle Rincon 7-11 store will remember his own Marlin Perkins' wild kingdom displayed all over the walls sharing his natural trophies from his many hunting adventures. Will was a natural businessman who started early alongside his twin brother and went on to own several stores and markets in Sonoma County.
Will was born in Oakland, CA on August 7, 1940 alongside his twin brother Mervin. Will was widower to Vicki M. Willis, and is survived by his first wife, Lillian Willis, brother Donald, sister Penny, and five children; Todd, Justen, Sheri, Will, and Cindy, and six grandkids.
Will passed away on March 5, 2019 due to complications after his third massive stroke. He was a medical marvel in his last years as he persevered following two massive strokes to fight a good fight.
A celebration of life will be held at the family home on May 4, 2019 at 2pm.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019