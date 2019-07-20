Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
DelWebb Fireside Lodge
210 Red Mountain Dr.
Cloverdale, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilhelmina Peper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilhelmina "Miesje" Peper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilhelmina "Miesje" Peper Notice
Wilhelmina "Miesje" Peper
Wilhelmina "Miesje" Peper passed away peacefully at home at the age of 94 on June 24, 2019. Born in the Netherlands in 1925, she lived most of her adult life in Sonoma County. She is survived by four children, Alan, Janet, Rick and Karl Peper, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life in her honor will be held on July 27, at 2:00 p.m. at DelWebb Fireside Lodge, 210 Red Mountain Dr., Cloverdale. Please bring stories and fond memories to share.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 20 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.