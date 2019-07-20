|
Wilhelmina "Miesje" Peper
Wilhelmina "Miesje" Peper passed away peacefully at home at the age of 94 on June 24, 2019. Born in the Netherlands in 1925, she lived most of her adult life in Sonoma County. She is survived by four children, Alan, Janet, Rick and Karl Peper, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life in her honor will be held on July 27, at 2:00 p.m. at DelWebb Fireside Lodge, 210 Red Mountain Dr., Cloverdale. Please bring stories and fond memories to share.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 20 to July 26, 2019