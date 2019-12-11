Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Mortuary Palm Desert
44-650 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-773-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Stewart


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. Stewart Notice
William A. Stewart
March 27, 1952 - December 2, 2019
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend, devoted brother, caring uncle, and life partner William A. Stewart. Bill was a long-time resident of Sonoma County, but always loyal to his hometown of Grand Forks, ND and his alma mater UND. He retired after 23 years with Fed Ex and spent the next 15 years playing tennis, golf (hitting his first hole-in-one in July!), and making friends wherever he went. He met the love of his life, Carol Cowley, at Northwood Golf Course in 2007 and together they split their time between Palm Desert and Monte Rio, making the most of 12 adventurous years. Bill was engaging, inquisitive, kind and playful until the very end. He was preceded in death by his parents Leigh and Viola Stewart, brother Hugh, and first wife Sandy. He is survived by his life partner, Carol Cowley, his adopted Cowley/Reynolds/Loomis family, sister Susan Shatraw, nephews Ron Rawlings, Jeff Neal (Michelle) Bob Shatraw, Michael Stewart (Melissa) and niece Michelle Muglia, along with several grand nephews and nieces. Bill was loved by so many and we will all miss his smiling face and caring nature.
A celebration of Bill's life will take place in the spring.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -