|
|
William A. Stewart
March 27, 1952 - December 2, 2019
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend, devoted brother, caring uncle, and life partner William A. Stewart. Bill was a long-time resident of Sonoma County, but always loyal to his hometown of Grand Forks, ND and his alma mater UND. He retired after 23 years with Fed Ex and spent the next 15 years playing tennis, golf (hitting his first hole-in-one in July!), and making friends wherever he went. He met the love of his life, Carol Cowley, at Northwood Golf Course in 2007 and together they split their time between Palm Desert and Monte Rio, making the most of 12 adventurous years. Bill was engaging, inquisitive, kind and playful until the very end. He was preceded in death by his parents Leigh and Viola Stewart, brother Hugh, and first wife Sandy. He is survived by his life partner, Carol Cowley, his adopted Cowley/Reynolds/Loomis family, sister Susan Shatraw, nephews Ron Rawlings, Jeff Neal (Michelle) Bob Shatraw, Michael Stewart (Melissa) and niece Michelle Muglia, along with several grand nephews and nieces. Bill was loved by so many and we will all miss his smiling face and caring nature.
A celebration of Bill's life will take place in the spring.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019