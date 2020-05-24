Dr. William Austin Cordtz Ph.D.
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. William Austin Cordtz, PhD
March 25, 1923 - May 10, 2020
William was born in San Diego, CA to Lena Beverly and Austin Cordtz. At a young age he became Billy Cordtz, King of the Marionettes, and performed professionally. He married Alice Laforce on July 18,1948. He was a creative thinker and explored many different careers throughout his long life. He traveled to and lived in many countries. He earned a PhD in Human Behavior Science in 1969. He got pleasure from writing stories and poems. He was in outdoor advertising for 14 years, owned an avocado grove and a vineyard. While living in New York he wrote the operations manual for the 1964 World's Fair. In the '80s, Bill and Alice joined the Peace Corps and were stationed in Belize and Tonga. He loved sports, he was a lifelong fan of San Diego State football team and coached track and field for many years.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife Alice Cordtz and their three children, Desda Alice Zuckerman (Bobby), Robert William Cordtz (Linda), David Henry Cordtz (Ari). Referred to as Ogie by his six grandchildren Shira Dagit (Chad), Amy Cordtz, Jessie Cordtz (Shana), Lizzy Ludwig (Leif), Jacob Cordtz (Kelly), Robert M.D. Cordtz (Alexa) and five great-grandchildren Sophia Rodriguez (Harley), Elliott Kennedy, Logan Bradt, Savana Bradt, and Nolan Cordtz. Our heartfelt thanks to his caregiver Frankie.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved