Dr. William Austin Cordtz, PhDMarch 25, 1923 - May 10, 2020William was born in San Diego, CA to Lena Beverly and Austin Cordtz. At a young age he became Billy Cordtz, King of the Marionettes, and performed professionally. He married Alice Laforce on July 18,1948. He was a creative thinker and explored many different careers throughout his long life. He traveled to and lived in many countries. He earned a PhD in Human Behavior Science in 1969. He got pleasure from writing stories and poems. He was in outdoor advertising for 14 years, owned an avocado grove and a vineyard. While living in New York he wrote the operations manual for the 1964 World's Fair. In the '80s, Bill and Alice joined the Peace Corps and were stationed in Belize and Tonga. He loved sports, he was a lifelong fan of San Diego State football team and coached track and field for many years.Bill is survived by his beloved wife Alice Cordtz and their three children, Desda Alice Zuckerman (Bobby), Robert William Cordtz (Linda), David Henry Cordtz (Ari). Referred to as Ogie by his six grandchildren Shira Dagit (Chad), Amy Cordtz, Jessie Cordtz (Shana), Lizzy Ludwig (Leif), Jacob Cordtz (Kelly), Robert M.D. Cordtz (Alexa) and five great-grandchildren Sophia Rodriguez (Harley), Elliott Kennedy, Logan Bradt, Savana Bradt, and Nolan Cordtz. Our heartfelt thanks to his caregiver Frankie.