|
|
William "Bill" Brucker
William "Bill" Brucker, age 88, passed away in Santa Rosa on November 30, 2019. He was born in Santa Rosa in 1931, a son of William and Eva Brucker. William served his country as a firefighter in the Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Marybeck Brucker; three children, Sharon Ius, Pattie Brucker, and William James (Felicia) Brucker; eight grandchildren, Angela James, Ryan (Lisa) James, Jason (Rachelle) Ius, Dawn (Dustin) Perkins, Shawn (Christina) Bowers, Patrick (Bella) Rubin, Meghan (Nick) Moreira, and Dylan Bruckner; eight great grandchildren, three step-children, Cyndi Malaca, Christopher Malaca, Christian (Shannon Mae) Malaca, and Calixyah Malaca; two step grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ellen and Noima.
Bill loved deer, duck and pheasant hunting, golf, and skeet shooting. He volunteered in many organizations including the Lions Club and the Holy Spirit Men's Club.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, followed by burial and military honors at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. A vigil service at the funeral home at 4:00 pm on Monday, December 9th will be held, followed by a visitation until 8pm. Donations may be made to the Santa Rosa Host Lions Club or the Santa Rosa Lions Club.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019