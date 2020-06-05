William Charles Mendenhall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Charles Mendenhall
In the early morning of May 28, 2020, we lost Bill Mendenhall at the age of 91.
Bill was born August 1st, 1928, in Pennsylvania. Bill graduated from Tamalpais High in 1946 and went on to graduate from Junior College. He worked as an electrician for over 40 years in Marin, Sonoma, and Lake Counties. Bill married the love of his life, (Pat), on April Fool's Day 1950. Bill and Pat started their family of three boys in 1951. Bill built his first of four homes in 1955 in Mill Valley. He built another in Sonoma in 1959, where the family was raised. Bill loved to go fishing. He had a boat and took his family fishing, crabbing, as well as skiing. He also built a duplex in Aqua Caliente. Then, bought property in Potter Valley to retire. In 1985, he built his last home on the property. They lived and still worked for a while from the ranch. They lived in Potter Valley for 21 years, until Pat had health issues. Bill and Pat then moved to Mountain View facility in Ukiah. They were married for almost 67 years when Pat passed, on Saint Patrick" Day in 2018.
Bill is survived by his three sons, Mark of Ukiah, Hal and Burt of Santa Rosa. He has six grandchildren, Neil, Leanna, Tiffany, Adam, Ryan, and Andrew. He also has eight great-grandchildren. He will be missed by family, friends, and all who knew him. Rest in Peace, with Pat.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eversole Mortuary
141 Low Gap Rd
Ukiah, CA 95482
(707) 462-2206
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved