William Charles Mendenhall

In the early morning of May 28, 2020, we lost Bill Mendenhall at the age of 91.

Bill was born August 1st, 1928, in Pennsylvania. Bill graduated from Tamalpais High in 1946 and went on to graduate from Junior College. He worked as an electrician for over 40 years in Marin, Sonoma, and Lake Counties. Bill married the love of his life, (Pat), on April Fool's Day 1950. Bill and Pat started their family of three boys in 1951. Bill built his first of four homes in 1955 in Mill Valley. He built another in Sonoma in 1959, where the family was raised. Bill loved to go fishing. He had a boat and took his family fishing, crabbing, as well as skiing. He also built a duplex in Aqua Caliente. Then, bought property in Potter Valley to retire. In 1985, he built his last home on the property. They lived and still worked for a while from the ranch. They lived in Potter Valley for 21 years, until Pat had health issues. Bill and Pat then moved to Mountain View facility in Ukiah. They were married for almost 67 years when Pat passed, on Saint Patrick" Day in 2018.

Bill is survived by his three sons, Mark of Ukiah, Hal and Burt of Santa Rosa. He has six grandchildren, Neil, Leanna, Tiffany, Adam, Ryan, and Andrew. He also has eight great-grandchildren. He will be missed by family, friends, and all who knew him. Rest in Peace, with Pat.



